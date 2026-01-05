Rodri said his return to fitness is a "gift" despite the disappointment of Manchester City dropping two points late on in a 1-1 draw against managerless Chelsea on Sunday. Enzo Fernandez's 94th minute equaliser at the Etihad Stadium dealt a major blow to City's Premier League title hopes as they fell six points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Rodri has been sidelined for most of the past 16 months after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in September 2024. The Spaniard shone on his first start since October and said he "feels strong" after a series of setbacks with muscle injuries since returning from the serious knee problem.

"For me it is a gift. What I have been through has been terrible for me so winning, drawing, losing for me right now everything is a gift," said the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.

"To play, have the joy of the game and recover the smile, and the rest will come. The victories, the successes for the team. Right now it's about staying fit and enjoying football.

"I went through the process of where you have to adjust the body in terms of the muscle. I feel strong. I need the rhythm of the games but for the moment of the season we are in and where I came from I feel good."

City were made to pay for not making more of their first half dominance against a Chelsea side who parted company with manager Enzo Maresca on Thursday after just one win in seven league games.

Erling Haaland hit the post and Phil Foden fired wide before Tijjani Reijnders blasted Pep Guardiola's men in front.

But they lost key central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias to injury after the break before Fernandez poked in at the back post in stoppage time.

"First half was brilliant, enough to score three or four goals," added Rodri.

"In the second half we forgot a little bit how to play and they got control of the game.

"It unbalances the team every single time a player goes out (injured) but of course the team has to adjust. It is not an excuse, we have enough talented players to play but in the second half we lost face a bit."

