India A batter Riyan Parag had another poor outing with the bat in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, this time during the second round match against India D in Anantpur. After scoring 37 off just 29 balls in the first innings, Parag failed to convert a good start in the second innings, perishing to Saurab Kumar for 20 off 31 balls. He came out to bat with a positive intent smashing two sixes. However, his knock was cut shot due to a poor choice of shot on the final ball of the 69th over.

Parag miscued a shot as the ball hit the toe-end of the bat, and substitute fielder Aditya Thakare took a brilliant catch to end the former's stay in the middle.

Parag's flop show, however, sparked a huge debate on social media, with fans complaining that the youngster doesn't know how to convert his starts into a big knock.

Here's how internet reacted:

Riyan Parag gets the start in almost every inning but fails to convert into the big one.He has to understand people remember a big hundred.



His recent scores in Duleep Trophy,20, 37, 31 and 30. pic.twitter.com/jK2mA6V7pg — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) September 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma notched up their respective centuries while sharing a 104-run stand for the second wicket to put India A in command against India D on day three.

On a day dominated by the batters, efforts of Pratham (122 off 189 balls) and Tilak (111* off 193 balls) along with Shashwat Rawat's 64 off 88 balls and captain Mayank Agarwal's 56 on day two helped India A declare their innings at 380/3 in 98 overs, setting India D a huge target of 489.

At stumps, India D reached 62/1 in 19 overs, and need 426 more runs to register an improbable win. Ricky Bhui (44*) and Yash Dubey (15*) steadied the ship for India D till stumps arrived after the early loss of Atharva Taide, who was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for the second time in this match.

(With IANS Inputs)

