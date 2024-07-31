Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has launched an explosive dare towards Team India in response to former spinner Harbhajan Singh's comment that there is a "safety concern" in Pakistan. Tanvir has asked India and the BCCI to tour Pakistan, saying that it is only the Pakistan cricket team who keep touring India without refusal. The row comes after reports have stated that the BCCI do not want to tour Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Pakistan toured India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"We are lions. We have come to your den and played you," said Tanvir. "If you have the courage, come here and play," he continued.

"We will give you security, we'll give you everything. Come for once!," added Tanvir.

The last time India toured Pakistan was in 2006, with the BCCI refusing to allow the national side to tour post the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Now, with Pakistan hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, reports have stated that the BCCI have asked for a separate venue for them.

The situation has stirred up to become much like the 2023 Asian Cup, which was also hosted by Pakistan. On that occasion, the BCCI had requested that India's games be played in Sri Lanka instead, citing security issues, and got their way.

"Only Pakistan players can come and play. They went to India and played. That's what you call bravery," said Tanvir.

Tanvir's explosive reaction was in response to Harbhajan Singh's statements a few days ago.

"I don't think it is safe to go there (Pakistan). Incidents occur there almost every day. The BCCI's stance is completely correct, because the players' security comes first," Harbhajan had told IANS.

The debate and disagreement on the 2025 Champions Trophy hosting appears to not be heading to an end anytime soon. The tournament is set to be held from February 19, 2025 to March 9, 2025.