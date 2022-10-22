Opening batter Fin Allen gave New Zealand a dream start in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Australia on Saturday, smashing 42 runs off just 16 balls. However, his departure brought out Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who once again disappointed fans with his scoring rate. Williamson, facing 23 deliveries, scored just 23 runs as the pace of his knock left fans scratching their heads, considering the way Allen was hitting the ball earlier. As a result, fans expressed their frustration through jokes and memes on Twitter, targeting Williamson.

It isn't the first time that Williamson has become a butt of jokes on Twitter for his sluggish performance in a T20 match. Time and again, Williamson has been targeted by fans for his failures to hit the ball from the word go. Despite the platform that Fin Allen had set with his fiery knock, Williamson went about in his own style.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Williamson's performance:

When it comes to consistency, Kane Williamson #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/WMsBP6Qbhx — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 22, 2022

Steve Smith and Kane Williamson should stop playing t20 cricket. — Ritu (@EntropyPositive) October 22, 2022

Kane Williamson Has reduced new Zealand total from 230 to 190. — Maham Fatima (@Maham0fficial_2) October 22, 2022

Kane Williamson has a career Strike Rate of 123 in T20is. He's still playing & loved by every NZ fan.



Then there's India where Virat striking at nearly 140 & performed in every WC, has his place questioned regularly. — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) October 22, 2022

Williamson Successfully wasted a fiery start and and momentum where Australia was almost dead ... 12 off 16 pic.twitter.com/BkwVNpKIKb — M Abu Bakar Farooq Tarar (@abubakarSays_) October 22, 2022

Just as it looked like Williamson was settled and can start to accelerate, he was bowled LBW by Adam Zampa.

Allen, speaking at the mid-innings break, revealed that he only came to know about his inclusion in the playing XI last night.

“Got a call last night (being included in the XI) and had the night to sleep on it and get ready for today. We talked about throwing the first punch and not letting them settle early. It was just committing to that and being fearless. It's a good competitive score. We've done half the job, hopefully, we can finish it off,” he said.

It was Devon Conway who top-scored for the Kiwis, registering an unbeaten 92 to take the team's total to 200 runs. James Neesham also produced a fine cameo at the end to help Conway.