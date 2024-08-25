Shaheen Afridi has become a father now. The Pakistan star pacer and his wife Ansha Afridi welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. Given that Afridi is currently playing for Pakistan in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the fast bowler could not make it to his family immediately. However, while performing on the ground too, Afridi found it hard to control his emotions, something which was evident when he claimed his first wicket after becoming a father.

Shaheen dismissed Hasan Mahmud on the first delivery of the 167th over. He bowled a fuller ball around off stump and Mahmud edged it to Agha Salman at second slip. Shaheen then pulled out a special way to celebrate the wicket.

Shaheen got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, in a grand ceremony in Karachi in February last year.

Talking about the match, Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliant 191 on Day 4 of the first Test in Rawalpindi gave Bangladesh an outside chance of a maiden victory over Pakistan.

As a result of Mushfiqur's sensational batting display, Bangladesh posted a first innings score of 565 -- their highest Test total against Pakistan -- and gave the visitors a first innings lead of 117.

"Mushfiqur played a great knock," said Mehidy Hasan Miraz. "Definitely the first hour tomorrow will be important and if we get early wickets we have a good chance."

Pakistan were 23 for 1 at the end of play on Saturday, with Abdullah Shafique on 12 and skipper Shan Masood on nine. The hosts, who declared their first innings for 448 for 6, trailed by 94 runs.

"We did not get as much help from the pitch as we expected," said Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. "We have been getting such wickets so we have to think how can we get the home advantage."