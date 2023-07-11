MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were in Chennai for the trailer launch of their production film, LGM, and a question from the host during the event led to a hilarious moment for the crowd. Sakshi was quizzed about his Tamil knowledge and after saying words like 'Seri' (Okay) and Poda (Go Away), she revealed that she also knows some bad words but did not disclose anything more. Dhoni, who came on the stage after some time, took the opportunity to clarify that it was not him that taught Sakshi the bad words and his reaction to the situation left everyone in splits. Dhoni has a long relationship with Chennai as he has led Chennai Super Kings to record-equalling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

During the event, the CSK skipper shed light on his relationship with fast bowler Deepak Chahar and jokingly called the pacer a "drug".

Sakshi : "I know some bad words in Tamil".

MS Dhoni : "I didn't teach any bad words to my wife". @MSDhoni @SaakshiSRawat #LGM pic.twitter.com/9UykXjgT7i — DHONI Era™ (@TheDhoniEra) July 11, 2023

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him mature (smiles)," said Dhoni.

Chahar first came into Dhoni's contact when he was roped in by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. After RPS's stay in the tournament came to an end after the conclusion of the 2017 season, Chahar was roped in by the returning Chennai Super Kings which was led by none other than the 'Thala'.