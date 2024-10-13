India captain Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Friday to prepare for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting October 18. Rohit, who is not part of the T20I team following his retirement, recently led India to a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh. However, Rohit was involved in a hilarious interaction after someone asked whther he would start the session with a six. Responding to the same, Rohit made a hilarious comment, leaving fans in splits.

The video was shared by Rohit on his official Instagram handle. "Pagal hogaya hai kya? (Are you mad or what?), said Rohit after someone asked him if he would start the session with a six.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to announced Team India's squad for the series against New Zealand.

The three-match rubber will be followed by a five Test series against Australia Down Under between November 2024 to January 2025.

Reports, however, have claimed that Rohit will miss one of the first two Tests in Australia due to personal reasons.

The BCCI is yet to issue a formal statement on Rohit's status for the series.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(With ANI Inputs)