New Zealand started the first day of the second Test match against Pakistan in emphatic fashion as openers Tom Latham (71) and Devon Conway (122) led the way once against with a century stand, which vindicated captain Tim Southee's decision to opt to bowl first after winning the toss at Karachi's National Stadium. Naseem's Shah brought Pakistan back in the match by sending back Latham to break the opening stand.

But there was more misery for the hosts as last match's double centurion Kane Williamson joined Conway to provide more solidity to Balckcaps' innings.

After the duo had put on exactly one hundred more runs, Conway was sent back by off spinner Agha Salman.

The Kiwis were in a for a shock soon as Naseem struck again, this time sending back Williamson with a peach of a delivery

Watch Video of Naseem Shah dismissing Kane Williamson

The youngster bowled the perfect out-swinger, which dragged Williamson outside the off stump. The former New Zealand Test captain did check his shot but by then he had nicked the ball and it was safetly caught behind the stumps.

New Zealand ended the day on 309/6 with spinner Agha Salman picking up 3 wickets towards the end of play.

The first Test match had ended in a draw.

