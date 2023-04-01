Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has said that the players of the nation should not worry about India not allowing them to play in the Indian Premier League. It is worth noting that the Pakistani players were part of the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, but the terror attacks in Mumbai later that year increased the political tensions between the two nations. It eventually saw India putting a ban on the participation of Pakistani players in the cash-rich T20 tournament.

"I find it strange that the Indian cricket board would take it out on the Pakistan cricket players (by not allowing them to feature in the IPL) and it just reeks of arrogance," said Imran while speaking to Times Radio.

"If India doesn't allow Pakistan players (to play IPL) so be it. Pakistan should not worry about it," he added.

Imran also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has become 'arrogant' now because of its ability to generate a "lot of funds".

"It is unfortunate, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, lot more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a superpower of who they should play and who they shouldn't," said Imran.

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League kicked off on Friday with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.