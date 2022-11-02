Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels out-of-form batter KL Rahul doesn't trust his abilities. Rahul, who is the vice-captain of the Indian team, has struggled to score runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India have played three games so far in the tournament, with Rahul registering scores of 4, 9 and 9, respectively. Ahead of India's crunch game against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Gavaskar spoke on Rahul's struggles with the bat. Despite suggesting that Rahul is a "faboulous player, Gavaskar feels that the player "doesn't seem to believe in himself".

"Every time I see Rahul not scoring runs, I get the impression, he does not actually know the kind of ability he has. He doesn't seem to believe in himself. He is a fabulous player and has loads of ability. He's got to start saying 'I'm gonna go and knock the stuffing out of the ball'. He's got to have that kind of attitude. I want him to swagger. It will make a whole difference," Gavaskar said during an interaction on India Today.

Team India trained indoors on the eve of their game against Bangladesh due to rain in Adelaide.

During the session, senior batter Virat Kohli, who enjoys a great record in Adelaide, was seen having a chat with Rahul.

Pointing out the same, Gavaskar feels that Rahul can use Kohli's experience to get out of this lean patch.

"He's (Kohli) the senior player, has bags of runs in every format, this has been his favourite ground, and he'll be able to tell him what to do. I think he was trying to say that the ball outside off stump could cause trouble to anybody early in the innings when you are not certain about your off stump. You are not certain where the ball is gonna move. You tend to play at deliveries which you would otherwise leave and in this format, you can't afford to leave deliveries. He's got out a couple of times dragging the ball onto his stumps, at Perth, the extra bounce did him but he's a class act, let's not forget that," he added.