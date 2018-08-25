 
Asian Games: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa Clinch Squash Bronze Medals

Updated: 25 August 2018 16:58 IST

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa clinched a bronze medal each in the women's singles squash event.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa clinched a bronze medal each. © Twitter

Indian women players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa clinched a bronze medal each in the women's singles squash event after going down in their respective semi-final matches of the 18th Asian Games at the GBK- Squash Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday. Dipika, who looked out of touch from the onset of the tie, lost 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 6-11) to defending champion and former World No.1 Nicol David of Malaysia. Joshna, on the other hand, suffered a 1-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 10-12) defeat to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

The 26-year old Dipika had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarter-finals, while Joshna won aginst Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling by a similar margin to advance to the last four stage.

At the Asiad, both losing semi-finalists bag a bronze and there is no bronze medal play-off.

The all-Malaysian final match will feature Nicol David and Sivasangari Subramaniam. David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

India are currently placed ninth in the medals tally, which is being led by China and followed by Japan in second place.

The Indian contingent have accounted for a total of 27 medals so far, which includes, 6 gold, 5 silver and 16 bronze.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Other Sports Asian Games 2018
