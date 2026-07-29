Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the event. The national record holder's medal was India's second silver in athletics at the Games after Sarvesh Kushare's podium finish in the men's high jump. Running in difficult conditions with heavy downpour and a rain-soaked track at the Scotstoun Stadium here, Gulveer stayed with the leading pack throughout before unleashing a brilliant finish in the final laps.

The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, narrowly finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 seconds.

Training under Scott Simmons in the United States, Gulveer executed a near-perfect tactical race in a strong field featuring multiple African runners, including 2023 World Championships medallist from Kenya Daniel Ebenyo who boasted a personal best of 26:57.80.

Despite persistent rain, he stayed with the lead pack for most of the race, moved into medal contention in the closing stages, and produced a powerful final kick to edge past Isle of Man's David Mullarkey for silver.

Mullarkey took the bronze medal in 27:50.28 seconds.

The Asian Games bronze medallist's fearless performance and strong finish in the final laps earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

Gulveer's silver marked the first time since the 1986 Commonwealth Games that no African athlete finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m.

The feat was reminiscent of Avinash Sable's historic silver medal feat in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where he had ended Kenyan dominance.

Heartbreak for Pooja

However there was disappointment in store in women's high jump where Asian champion Pooja Singh bowed out after failing to clear 1.82m.

Making her CWG debut, the 19-year-old's event was disrupted by heavy rain before play resumed.

Pooja could not clear the bar in her third and final attempt at 1.82m, bringing an end to her campaign.

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