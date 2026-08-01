The first person judoka Asmita Dey wanted to tell about her Commonwealth Games gold was the one person she no longer could do it. Her father, a cycle mechanic who earned barely Rs 300 a month and raised his family in a mud house in a small village in Tripura, died of a brain stroke seven months ago. On Friday, as the 23-year-old became the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold in the women's 48kg category, the medal felt as much his as hers. "When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished because he was the one who supported me," Asmita said, struggling to hold back tears after her historic triumph.

For a few moments, the celebrations gave way to memories of the man who had carried her dream long before it became India's dream.

"I am from a very small village in Tripura. People there don't dream this big. But Papa always supported me," she said.

Money was always scarce. Her father repaired bicycles for a living, earning around Rs 300 a day, just enough to keep the household running.

The family lived in a modest mud house, but he never allowed financial hardship to become a hurdle in his daughter playing the sport she loved.

When a knee injury threatened to derail her career, he took her to Delhi for treatment, bought medicines and did everything within his means to ensure she could return to the mat.

"He brought me to Delhi for treatment and bought medicines," she recalled.

His sudden death in December last left Asmita devastated. The man who had been her biggest supporter and constant source of reassurance was gone, and with him, she felt, went her dream of competing on the biggest stage.

But while Asmita struggled to come to terms with the loss, her mother quietly stepped into the role her husband had left behind.

Just 10 days after the funeral, she asked her daughter to return to training.

"If I stop you today, your father will think I am shattering your dreams," she told her.

Asmita packed her bags and returned to the Sports Authority of India centre in Bhopal.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, she had full of anxiety and endured sleepless nights.

"I have worked so hard for this. Before this medal, I was unable to sleep in India. I used to stay awake thinking about the fights. Even if my body was tired, I was not able to sleep. I used to feel restless and then wake up for training at 5.30." The nerves stayed with her after she arrived in Glasgow.

"When I reached here, I felt very anxious thinking what will happen. I just kept thinking I have to beat everyone and win." That determination extended beyond the training hall. Even small pleasures became reminders of the goal she was chasing.

Her favourite sweet, 'laung latta', bought by her brother, remained untouched in the refrigerator back home.

"I would see it in the fridge and many times I almost ate it, but then I stopped myself," she said with a smile.

On Friday, every sacrifice found its reward.

The gold medal rewrote Indian judo's record books.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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