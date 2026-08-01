Arundhati Choudhary upset defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales in the women's 70kg semifinals, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), and six other Indians stormed into their respective finals with commanding wins in the boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. Olympic medallist Lovlina barely broke a sweat as she cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory over Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki of Tuvalu, producing a clinical display of ring craft to outclass her opponent in every department.

The Indian star dictated the pace from the opening bell, making excellent use of her long reach, sharp footwork, and crisp combinations to keep Taafaki at bay.

Narender rounded off a highly successful day for India in the ring with a commanding display against Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul in the men's 90+kg category, outclassing his rival to secure a unanimous 5-0 decision from the judges.

Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg), and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg) also booked their places in the gold medal bouts.

Arundhati beat her Welsh opponent 4-0 in a messy and ill-tempered women's 70kg semifinal as the Indian held on to her strong showing in the first two rounds, forcing Rosie to receive a standing count during that period.

Jaismine was so dominant in her 57kg semifinal bout that she won by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) after the Lesotho boxer received her third standing count in the closing seconds of the second round. Jadumani entered the men's 55kg final after beating P. P. M. Haoseb of Namibia by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semifinals.

Sakshi produced a dominant display in the women's 51kg semifinal, beating Canada's Amber Jane Wall 5-0 by unanimous decision to enter the final.

Priya beat England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley by a unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the women's 60kg final.

Meanwhile, Preeti out-punched Zambia's Catherine Mwape 5-0, while Ankush brushed aside Joshua Ofori by a similar margin.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, Preeti, an Asian Games bronze medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada's Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England's Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout.

The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks, with her left straight proving particularly effective.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.

The Zambian's struggles were evident from the three standing counts she received in the first two rounds.

Such was Preeti's dominance that all five judges scored the second round 10-8 in her favour.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the final three minutes evading Preeti's attacks, while the Indian sailed through without having to work too hard.

Ankush was equally dominant against Ofori, who resorted to repeated clinching after being comprehensively outboxed in the opening two rounds.

Although Ofori launched an all-out attack at the beginning of the second round, the Indian soaked up the pressure with ease before countering with crisp combinations to seal a one-sided 5-0 verdict.

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