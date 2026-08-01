National record holder Tejaswin Shankar overcame a long-standing knee injury and scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a decathlon medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze here on Friday. Tejaswin collected a total of 7,976 points in the gruelling 10-event discipline, competed over two days. He was competing despite having chronic patellar tendinitis (jumper's knee), which led to his pulling out of the men's high jump event earlier in the Glasgow Games.

A heartbroken Tejaswin was in tears after being forced to withdraw from the high jump event following his opening attempt due to a flare-up of the long-standing issue.

It was his second Commonwealth Games medal after the high jump bronze in the 2022 edition in Birmingham. His national record stands at 8,057 points.

The 27-year-old, who also won a decathlon silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, was second overnight after five events behind Canada's Damian Warner, who eventually took silver with 8,036 points.

Tejaswin jumped to third place after the ninth event, the javelin throw, and maintained that position with a fifth-place finish in the 1500m, the final event.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lindon Victor of Grenada took gold with 8,096 points.

Tejaswin's Story

Tejaswin rose to prominence in the high jump after setting the Indian national record of 2.29m in 2018. He further cemented his place in Indian athletics history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian male high jumper to secure a medal at the Games.

In 2023, he added a bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships. He followed this with a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.

The 2026 season proved to be another landmark year in Tejaswin's career. He clinched the heptathlon gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, setting a new national record with 5,993 points.

Later that year, he created history by becoming the first Indian decathlete to surpass the 8,000-point mark, recording a new national record of 8,057 points at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships.

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