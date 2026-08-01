Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu expressed happiness over the warm reception she received during her visit to the Ahmedabad centre, saying she was delighted to see a large number of fellow Indians gathered there. Speaking to ANI, Chanu said, "I am truly delighted. I hadn't expected to meet so many fellow Indians here. It feels like the entire city of Ahmedabad has come here." She also expressed excitement over India hosting the next Commonwealth Games and said she was preparing herself to deliver her best performance.

"India is set to host the next Commonwealth Games. We've been watching the preparations unfold over the past year. I am overjoyed that India will be hosting these games, and I am fully preparing myself to deliver my best performance across all sports disciplines," she said.

Meanwhile,, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, has written to the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on his own initiative, urging that India's celebrated weightlifter and Olympic medallist, Mirabai Chanu, be considered for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year, according to an official press release.

In his letter, Prataprao Jadhav highlighted Mirabai Chanu's exceptional achievements and her remarkable contribution to Indian weightlifting. The Minister noted that the athlete from Manipur has created history through her outstanding performances at the Commonwealth Games, bringing immense pride to the nation.

Prataprao Jadhav highlighted Chanu's remarkable record of winning gold medals at successive editions of the Commonwealth Games and her distinction of being the athlete who won India's first gold medal on each of these occasions. The Minister also highlighted her exceptional performances in the 48 kg category, including her record-breaking lifts in the snatch, clean and jerk and total lift categories.

Jadhav further highlighted that Mirabai Chanu has already been honoured with several of the country's highest sporting recognitions, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma, besides winning an Olympic medal.

However, her childhood dream of receiving the Arjuna Award, which she had nurtured since her early days of training in her village in Manipur, remains unfulfilled.

Urging the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports to consider her nomination, Jadhav expressed that honouring Mirabai Chanu with the Arjuna Award would be a fitting recognition of her outstanding performances, exceptional talent and invaluable contribution to Indian sport.

Prataprao Jadhav also emphasised that Chanu's inspiring journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming one of India's most accomplished weightlifters is a testament to her determination, perseverance and dedication and serves as an inspiration to millions of young Indians.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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