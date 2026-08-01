It will a mega day for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday as they can add as many as 25 medals to their tally. India currently have 23 medals - 5 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze. India are already assured of 10 medals with all 10 boxers winning their semifinal bouts on Sunday. With big names like Lovlina Borgohain and Jaismine in action, India can end up winning 10 gold medals in boxing alone. Besides boxing, 4 judokas will also be in action and with 3 judo medals already in the bag, the sport can end up producing more glory for the nation.

Coming to athletics, Indian sportspersons will have a chance to win as many as 8 medals with Gulbeer Singh in 5000m final and Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in the Men's Triple Jump Final.

Indian athletes will also be in action in track cycling and lawn bowls.

ATHLETICS

Men's Triple Jump Final: Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (2 medals)

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad (2 medals)

Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (2 medals)

Men's 5000m Final: Gulveer Singh (1 medal)

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (1 medal)

PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Shot Put F57 Final: Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal (2 medal)

Men's 1500m T54 Final: Ramesh Shanmugam (1 medal)

BOXING (10 medals)

Women's 54kg Final: Preeti

Women's 57kg Final: Jaismine

Men's 55kg Final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

Women's 51kg Final: Sakshi

Women's 60kg Final: Priya

Women's 70kg Final: Arundhati Choudhary

Women's 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain

Men's 60kg Final: Sachin

Men's 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal

Men's 90+kg Final: Narender

JUDO

Women's 63kg Round of 16: Unnati Sharma (1 medal)

Men's 90kg Round of 16: Karanjit Singh Maan (1 medal)

Men's 81kg Quarterfinal: Harsh Tokas (1 medal)

Women's 70kg Quarterfinal: Inunganbi Takhellambam (1 medal)

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