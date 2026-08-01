Indian boxers enjoyed a memorable outing on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with all 10 of them advancing to the finals. All 10 Indian boxers had entered the semifinals, thereby assuring the nation of at least bronze medals, but they went a step further by booking their places in the title clashes. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain barely broke a sweat as she cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory over Tuvalu's Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki. Displaying exceptional ring craft, Lovlina produced a clinical performance and outclassed her opponent in every department.

Narender rounded off a highly successful day for India in the ring with a commanding display against Trinidad and Tobago's Nigel Paul in the men's 90+kg category, outclassing his rival to secure a unanimous 5-0 decision from the judges.

Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women's 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Ankush Panghal (men's 80kg), and Jadumani Singh (men's 55kg) also booked their places in the gold medal bouts.

Here's the schedule of the boxing final event:

Women's 54kg Final: Preeti at 3.30 PM.

Women's 57kg Final: Jaismine at 3.45 PM.

Men's 55kg Final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam at 4.45 PM.

Women's 51kg Final: Sakshi at 9.00 PM.

Women's 60kg Final: Priya at 9.15 PM.

Women's 70kg Final: Arundhati Choudhary at 9.45 PM.

Women's 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain at 10.15 PM.

Men's 60kg Final: Sachin at 10.45 PM.

Men's 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal at 11.15 PM.

Men's 90+kg Final: Narender at 11.45 PM.

How to watch the live telecast of the Boxing Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 for free?

The live telecast of the Boxing Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada).

How to watch the live streaming of the Boxing Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The live streaming of the Boxing Final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

(With PTI Inputs)

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