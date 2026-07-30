Murali Sreeshankar added another chapter to Indian athletics history on Wednesday, becoming the country's first double medallist in Commonwealth Games with a long jump silver. Having claimed silver in Birmingham in 2022, the 27-year-old added another medal to his collection after producing a best leap of 8.09 metres, capping an emotional comeback from the career-threatening knee injury that had nearly derailed his career. Before Sreeshankar, the country's only medallists in the event were: Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M Prajusha (women's silver, 2010). Former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica clinched the gold with a best jump of 8.15m while local favourite Stephen Mackenzie grabbed the last spot on the podium with an 8.08m effort.

The medal was especially sweet considering where Sreeshankar stood just over a year ago.

A ruptured patellar tendon in April 2024 forced him to undergo surgery, and miss what was expected to be his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris and raising doubts over whether he could ever return to his explosive best.

But here, he gave another emphatic statement of his comeback.

Competing in only his second Commonwealth Games after missing the 2018 edition, Sreeshankar opened confidently with a leap of 8.03m before stretching it to 8.09m in his second attempt to move into the lead.

The advantage proved short-lived as Jamaica's Gayle responded with an 8.15m effort to seize top spot.

Sreeshankar then endured two fouls as he searched for a bigger jump before managing 7.94m in his fifth attempt.

The medal continues an encouraging resurgence for the Kerala athlete, who has consistently jumped above the 8m mark this year.

He recorded a season's best of 8.38m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The other Indian in the competition Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m, achieved in his opening attempt. PTI APA UNG

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