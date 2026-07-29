The luggage of Indian judokas were found missing when they landed for the Commonwealth Games, days after such an incident hit the country's boxers. The 16-member judo squad landed in Glasgow from India, but the bags of several athletes failed to arrive, according to sources in the federation. The missing luggage contain training gears and judogis -- the traditional uniform worn during training and competition, leaving the athletes waiting for their stuff just days before the event. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has taken cognisance of the matter and is working with the concerned authorities to ensure the baggage reaches the athletes at the earliest, sources said. The judo competition is scheduled to begin on July 31.

The incident comes less than a week after India's boxing contingent faced a similar problem on its arrival from a training camp in Belfast, when the luggage of several boxers and members of the support staff failed to make it to Glasgow.

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