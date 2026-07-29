Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh after the duo clinched silver medals for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, praising the weightlifter for achieving a personal best and lauding Gulveer's dedication after his historic podium finish in the men's 10,000m. Congratulating Harjinder on her success in the women's 69kg weightlifting competition on Tuesday, the Prime Minister posted on X, “Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur for winning a silver in the Women's 69 kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Also noteworthy is the fact that her performance yesterday was a personal best. It is gladdening to see our weightlifters perform so well in the Games. My best wishes to Harjinder for her future endeavours.”

Harjinder secured the silver medal with a combined lift of 227kg, registering 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk. The podium finish further strengthened India's impressive weightlifting campaign in Glasgow.

The Prime Minister also hailed Gulveer Singh, who made history as the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

“Gulveer shines in Glasgow! Congrats to him for winning a Silver in the Men's 10,000m event. His commitment and dedication are commendable. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead,” he wrote in another post.

Gulveer produced a memorable performance in challenging rain-soaked conditions, clocking 27:49.78 to finish second behind Australia's Ky Robinson. The national record holder remained in contention throughout the race before unleashing a powerful finishing kick on the final lap to secure the historic silver medal.

The two podium finishes added to India's growing medal tally at the Games, taking it to 12 medals. While Harjinder continued India's rich tradition in Commonwealth weightlifting, Gulveer's breakthrough in distance running marked a landmark achievement for Indian athletics on one of the sport's biggest stages.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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