Asian Games medallist and India's leading female distance runner, Parul Chaudhary, is carrying confidence gained from recent performances in international and domestic competitions to the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, hoping to achieve success in women's 5000m and the 3000m steeplechase. Over the last few years, Parul has emerged as one of India's leading distance runners, consistently raising the bar in both of her favourite disciplines by banking on her strong performances and valuable international experience.

An Asian Games champion, multiple-time national record holder and Olympian, Parul remains focused on one thing-executing her race well.

"Every race is different, so I don't think too much about the result beforehand. My job is to stick to the race plan, stay patient and give my best in every lap. If I execute well, the result will follow," she said.

Distance running is a sport that demands years of consistent work, and Parul believes that strong support systems play an important role in helping athletes sustain that journey.

"For athletes, support from institutions like the Inspire Institute of Sport is very important. It allows athletes to focus on training and gives them access to the right people and the right guidance whenever they need it. The stronger these support systems become, the more they help Indian athletes compete consistently at the highest level," she was quoted as saying in a release.

Having steadily improved with every season, Parul says there is always something to learn from every race. "I always look at what I can do better. Sometimes it's the pace, sometimes it's the finish, and sometimes it's just making better decisions during the race. Small improvements make a big difference over longer distances, so the focus is always on becoming better than the last race."

As she prepares for her Commonwealth Games campaign, Parul will look to carry her consistency onto another major international stage and add another memorable chapter to an already impressive career.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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