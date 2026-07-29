National record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. The 16 fastest from across 10 heats advance to the semi-finals to be held on Thursday. The national record in the name of Kujur stands at 20.32 seconds. His earlier season's best was 20.47 seconds he had clocked last month at the New Taipei City Athletics Open.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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