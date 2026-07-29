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Animesh Kujur Qualifies For 200m Semifinals With Season Best Time At CWG 2026
National record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
Animesh Kujur at Commonwealth Games 2026© SonyLIV
National record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals in the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. The 16 fastest from across 10 heats advance to the semi-finals to be held on Thursday. The national record in the name of Kujur stands at 20.32 seconds. His earlier season's best was 20.47 seconds he had clocked last month at the New Taipei City Athletics Open.
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