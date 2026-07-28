Fresh from winning the women's shot put F57 gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Indian para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar said she is determined to continue bringing laurels to the country, dedicating her maiden International gold to her mother while setting her sights on the Asian Games and the Olympics. Speaking to ANI after her triumph in Glasgow, Sharmila said, "I am extremely happy to win a medal for my country. I feel really proud, and I will continue bringing glory to the nation. This was my dream, and my mother's dream too. I won this gold through hard work. My mother will be overjoyed. I got this medal for her. Asian Games and the Olympics are next. This is my first medal, and I will keep winning many more in the future."

The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to clinch the gold medal, finishing comfortably ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who claimed silver with a best effort of 8.65m.

The event later turned into a double celebration for India after fellow para-athlete Shilpa Shyla was upgraded from fourth place to bronze following the disqualification of Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, giving India its first double podium finish of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Sharmila's victory earned India its second gold medal of the Games and was one of six medals won by the country on Day 5 of the competition.

The Haryana para-athlete only began competing in athletics at the age of 34 but has enjoyed a rapid rise, emerging as India's leading F57 shot putter and becoming national champion in 2021 before reaching the top step of the Commonwealth Games podium in Glasgow.

Her gold formed part of India's impressive campaign in Scotland, where the country has so far collected 10 medals -- two gold, five silver and three bronze.

India's medal winners at the Games are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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