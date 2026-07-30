Gavit, Basil Script Historic 1-2 Finish For India In Men's 100m T47 Final At Commonwealth Games 2026
India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games by securing a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claiming silver.
- India secured a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final at the Commonwealth Games 2026
- Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silver medal
- Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot
India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games by securing a historic one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final, with Dilip Mahadu Gavit winning gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claiming silver. Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot with a clear lead, while Basil produced a season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second in a closely-fought race. England's Kevin Santos completed the podium with a season-best 10.85 seconds to win bronze.
The gold was India's third at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, following Mirabai Chanu's victory in the women's 48kg weightlifting event and Sharmila Dhankar's triumph in the women's shot put F57 para athletics category.
The men's 100m T47 is a para athletics sprint event for athletes with a unilateral arm impairment or absence, affecting strength, movement or coordination on one side.