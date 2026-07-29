For years, the men's javelin has been billed as Neeraj Chopra versus Arshad Nadeem. They have been the Olympic champions and Commonwealth champions. Two athletes who have dragged the event into the sporting mainstream in South Asia. Glasgow, though, has a gatecrasher, and he is another South Asian. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has spent the past year doing the one thing elite sport respects above all else, throwing much farther than almost everyone else in his field. Suddenly, what looked like another instalment of the Chopra-Nadeem rivalry has become a three-man race for the yellow metal. That is perhaps good news for everyone except the two men who have grown used to sharing the spotlight.

Chopra Doesn't Need to Prove Himself. He Does Need Distance.

The Indian team chief coach has confirmed that Neeraj Chopra has returned, fully fit. That, in itself, is a victory after injury ruled him out of the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. What nobody knows is how close he is to his very best.

The Tokyo Olympic champion finally broke through the 90-metre barrier last season with his national record of 90.23m, a milestone that had followed him around for years. The start of this season has been quieter. His best of 85.69m doesn't jump off the statistics page, and his return at the Diamond League after a nine-month injury layoff looked more like a man finding his rhythm than one ready to dominate.

But, Chopra the competitor has never cared much for season lists.

His career has been built on winning championships, not topping spreadsheets. When the stakes rise, so do his throws. India will hope Glasgow follows the same script.

Nadeem Rarely Gives Warnings

If Chopra has a habit of peaking at championships, so does Arshad Nadeem. The defending Commonwealth champion still owns the Olympic record-92.97 metres in Paris, a throw that will be replayed for years whenever people discuss the greatest javelin performances of all time.

Since surgery on his right calf, Nadeem has competed only sparingly. That has made him difficult to read, but history suggests that's rarely a comfortable position for his rivals. He doesn't need half a dozen competitions to announce he's back. One is usually enough.

If he's healthy, Glasgow won't care how little he has competed.

Then There's the Sri Lankan Gatecrasher Who Refuses to Read the Script

Every major championship throws up someone who ignores the pre-tournament storyline. And Rumesh Pathirage has already done that.

His massive 92.62m throw earlier this season is the longest by any Commonwealth athlete this year and the second-best by an Asian in history. More importantly, he has already shown he can beat the biggest names, finishing ahead of Chopra at the Doha Diamond League.

He's not travelling to Scotland hoping the favourites have an off day. He's travelling because he believes he belongs in the stage.

India Has Strength in Numbers

India's challenge doesn't end with Chopra.

Rohit Yadav, whose best stands at 87.05m, and Yash Vir Singh, with a personal best of 83.76m, give India three throwers capable of making an impact. No other country arrives with that kind of depth.

Whether it produces one medal or more will depend on who finds six good throws when it matters. Depth looks impressive on paper, though finals have a habit of ignoring paper.

Glasgow Has One More Competitor

Ask any javelin thrower and they'll tell you the weather deserves its own lane.

Scottish summers aren't exactly famous for making life easy. Forecasts suggest cool temperatures, the possibility of showers and enough wind to keep every coach looking anxiously at the flags instead of the runway.

A helpful tailwind can make a good throw look great. A swirling crosswind can ruin a perfect release. That's why experienced throwers spend as much time reading the conditions as they do measuring their rivals.

Chopra has spent years competing across Europe and knows these conditions well. Nadeem has shown often enough that he thrives when championships become untidy.

If this final is decided by a few centimetres-and it easily could be-the athlete who reads Glasgow best may end up reading the medal ceremony first.

Schedule

The men's javelin qualification begins on July 30 at 10:00 am BST, with the final scheduled for July 31 at the same time at Scotstoun Stadium.

For viewers in India, the action begins at approximately 2:30 pm IST. Everyone will arrive expecting another Chopra-Nadeem showdown. They may just leave talking about the Sri Lankan who had other ideas.

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