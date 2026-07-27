With four medals already in the bag, the Indian contingent is eager to add to its tally on Monday (July 27). Weightlifting has been India's primary source of silverware, securing three medals so far, including a gold from the legendary Mirabai Chanu. As the Glasgow Games enter their fifth day, more medals are expected from the lifting platform. India are also set to feature in artistic gymnastics and swimming, both of which hold strong medal potential.

Chanu struck gold in the women's 48kg category with another commanding performance, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals following her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. Her victory also handed India its first gold of the Glasgow edition.

The weightlifters continued to lead the charge as Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg event before Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men's 65kg division. Together, the trio ensured India wrapped up the day with three medals.

As the athletics action gets underway, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, and J Aadarsh Ram will take part in the men's high jump final, where at least one medal is strongly anticipated.

How India Can Win 11 Medals on Day 5:

Weightlifting: Gyaneshwari Yadav in the Women's 53kg Final (1 medal)

Artistic Gymnastics: Protistha Samanta in the Women's Vault Final (1 medal)

Weightlifting: Bindyarani Devi in the Women's 58kg Final (1 medal)

Para Athletics: Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K Shyla in the Women's Shot Put F57 Final (1 medal)

Athletics: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, and J Aadarsh Ram in the Men's High Jump Final (3 medals)

Weightlifting: V Ajaya Babu in the Men's 79kg Final (1 medal)

Swimming: Sajan Prakash in the Men's 200m Butterfly Final (if he advances from the heats) (1 medal)

Para Athletics: Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi in the Men's 100m T38 Final (1 medal)

Athletics: Tejas Shirse in the Men's 110m Hurdles Final if he advances from the heats) (1 medal)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'