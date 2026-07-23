The Commonwealth Games 2026 are all set to get underway on Thursday (IST) in Glasgow, Scotland. The 11-day sporting extravaganza will bring together athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, all vying for glory and medals for their respective countries. The 23rd edition of the Games will begin with a unique opening ceremony. Unlike previous editions, which were typically held in open-air stadiums, this year's ceremony will take place indoors at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena. The event will celebrate Scotland's rich culture, vibrant music, and the diversity of the Commonwealth, setting the stage for an exciting fortnight of sporting action.

Who will perform at Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The entertainment lineup will showcase an entirely Scottish cast, headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and chart-topping musician Tom Walker. They will be joined by a host of other Scottish performers, including Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, rock outfit Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.

Athletes from all 74 participating nations and territories will march in the traditional Parade of Nations during the ceremony. A key highlight of the event will be the gathering of 74 specially designed ceremonial batons, each symbolising a Commonwealth member nation or territory.

Who Are India's Flag Bearers?

Olympic silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian contingent as the country's flag bearer during the Parade of Nations.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed India's ceremonial baton bearer. Glasgow 2026 will mark the first Commonwealth Games edition to feature separate flag bearer and baton bearer roles, replacing the joint flag bearer system.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony be hosted?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday (IST).

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony start?

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM (IST), marking the official start of the 11-day multi-sport event.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming

The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be avaialble on Sony LIV.

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