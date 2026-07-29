Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates: After adding two more medals to their tally, Indian contingent aims for more on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Seven athletics medals will be up for grabs, while six Indian boxers are just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal. In weightlifting, Sanjana will be aiming to add to India's medal tally. Indian swimmers, including Sajan Prakash, will also be in action. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in focus, who secured qualification for the final with his very first attempt. Meanwhile, veteran shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to book his place in the men's shot put final. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow: