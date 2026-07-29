Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates: After adding two more medals to their tally, Indian contingent aims for more on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Seven athletics medals will be up for grabs, while six Indian boxers are just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal. In weightlifting, Sanjana will be aiming to add to India's medal tally. Indian swimmers, including Sajan Prakash, will also be in action. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in focus, who secured qualification for the final with his very first attempt. Meanwhile, veteran shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will look to book his place in the men's shot put final. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
Commonwealth Games Live Updates: Hockey Squad For Asian Games Out
Hockey couldn't be a part of the Commonwealth Games 2026 but Hockey India has announced the squad for the Asian Games 2026.
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Weightlifting Live: Sanjana A Podium Contender
India’s Sanjana has registered her lifts at 94kg in Snatch and 122kg in Clean & Jerk, taking her entry total to 216kg in the Women’s 77kg Weightlifting event. In terms of weights lifted, she is only behind only Samoa’s Seini Stowers with 235kg. A podium finish is on the cards!
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7, Live: Harjinder Kaur bagged silver
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, standing just 5ft 3in, produced the performance of her career to claim silver in the women's 69kg category. The 29-year-old rewrote the Commonwealth Games record twice each in both the snatch and clean and jerk, upgrading the bronze she had won in the 71kg category at Birmingham four years ago and delivering India's seventh weightlifting medal of the Games.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7, Live: Gulveer Singh scripted history
Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event, producing a remarkably assured performance on a rain-soaked track to clinch a silver in Glasgow. The national record holder's medal was India's second silver in athletics at the Games after Sarvesh Kushare's podium finish in the men's high jump event. The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 seconds on Tuesday.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7, Live: India's full schedule
WEIGHTLIFTING:
Women's 77kg Final: Sanjana at 2.00 PM. (Medal Event)
ATHLETICS
Men's Shot Put Qualifying: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A) and Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B) at 3.35 PM.
Men's 200m Heats: Animesh Kujur at 4.02 PM (Heat 4).
Men's Long Jump Final: Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan at 11.54 PM. (Medal Event)
Men's 400m Hurdles Heats: Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1) and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan (Heat 2) at 12.03 AM (July 30).
Women's Shot Put Final: Manpreet Kaur at 12.31 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Parul Choudhary at 2.05 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)
PARA ATHLETICS
Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final: Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat at 12.55 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)
Men's 100m T47 Final: Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Dilip Mahadu Gavit at 1.42 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)
BOXING
Women's 51kg Quarter-final: Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) at 4.45 PM.
Women's 70kg Quarter-final: Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) at 5.30 PM.
Men's 60kg Quarter-final: Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) at 6.15 PM.
Men's 80kg Quarter-final: Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) at 7.00 PM.
Men's 90 kg Quarter-final: Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) at 7.30 PM.
Women's 57kg Quarter-final: Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) at 11.00 PM.
LAWN BOWLS
Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Namibia at 8.55 PM.
Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) at 1.10 AM (July 30).
SWIMMING
Men's 200m Freestyle Heats: Sajan Prakash (Heat 4) and Aneesh S. Gowda (Heat 5) at 3.12 PM.
Men's 200m Freestyle Final: Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda at 11.51 PM. (Medal Event, if they qualify)
Men's 1500m Freestyle Final: Aryan Nehra at 1.14 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)
PARA SWIMMING
Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 3.44 PM.
Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 12.46 AM (July 30). (Medal Event, if they qualify)