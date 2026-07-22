Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule, Time In IST, Telecast, Live Streaming
India's Full Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026: India's campaign in Glasgow begins on July 23 with Lawn Bowls. Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu are some of India's biggest medal hopes in the event.
- India begins Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with Lawn Bowls on July 23
- Top medal prospects are in Athletics, Weightlifting, and Boxing
- Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu lead gold medal hopes for India
India's campaign for the Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on Thursday (July 23) with Lawn Bowls, an event that earned the country one gold and one silver medal in the 2022 Birmingham Games. With the roster for this edition scaled down, India's top medal prospects primarily revolve around three powerhouse disciplines: Athletics, weightlifting, and boxing. Leading the charge is javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who aims for gold but is set to face his biggest competitor, the reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, in the event. Athletics would also see India pin their hopes on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, and distance runner Gulveer Singh.
In weightlifting, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu stands as a clear gold favourite in the women's 48kg event, with the likes of Bindyarani Devi and Gyaneshwari Yadav also eyeing a spot on the podium. The boxing contingent is headlined by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Jaismine Lamboria, supported by gold-contenders Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar.
Outside the main trio, heavyweights Tulika Maan in judo, the Lawn Bowls squad, and world-medallist Soman Rana in Para-Athletics are some of India's brightest podium chances.
India's Full Schedule At Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow:
Day 1: Thursday, July 23
Lawn Bowls:
2:00 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)
2:00 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)
Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards
Day 2: Friday, 24 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)
Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification
Para Powerlifting:
5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals
10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals
Swimming / Para Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Day 3: Saturday, 25 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches
Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)
Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final
Day 4: Sunday, 26 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)
Weightlifting:
2:00 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final
6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final
11:00 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final
Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches
Artistic Gymnastics:
4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final
10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final
Day 5: Monday, 27 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)
11:00 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final
Swimming: 3:00 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final
Weightlifting:
5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals
12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final
3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)
Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July
Lawn Bowls:
1:00 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)
7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1
11:00 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals
Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final
Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)
Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1
11:00 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Day 8: Thursday, 30 July
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)
Track Cycling: 2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon
11:00 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final
Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final
Day 9: Friday, 31 July
Judo: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Final Block
Boxing: 3:00 PM IST - Semi-final Bouts
Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
11:00 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final
Day 10: Saturday, 1 August
Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 9:00 PM IST - Semi-finals
Athletics & Para Athletics:
2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final
11:00 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Boxing: 3:00 PM IST & 9:00 PM IST - Gold Medal Finals
Track Cycling: 7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final
Day 11: Sunday, 2 August
Track Cycling: 1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race
Judo: 2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches
Closing Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards
Commonwealth Games 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming
The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be avaialble on Sony LIV.