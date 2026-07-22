India's campaign for the Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on Thursday (July 23) with Lawn Bowls, an event that earned the country one gold and one silver medal in the 2022 Birmingham Games. With the roster for this edition scaled down, India's top medal prospects primarily revolve around three powerhouse disciplines: Athletics, weightlifting, and boxing. Leading the charge is javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who aims for gold but is set to face his biggest competitor, the reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan, in the event. Athletics would also see India pin their hopes on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, and distance runner Gulveer Singh.

In weightlifting, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu stands as a clear gold favourite in the women's 48kg event, with the likes of Bindyarani Devi and Gyaneshwari Yadav also eyeing a spot on the podium. The boxing contingent is headlined by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Jaismine Lamboria, supported by gold-contenders Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar.

Outside the main trio, heavyweights Tulika Maan in judo, the Lawn Bowls squad, and world-medallist Soman Rana in Para-Athletics are some of India's brightest podium chances.

India's Full Schedule At Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow:

Day 1: Thursday, July 23

Lawn Bowls:

2:00 PM IST - Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

2:00 PM IST - Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Day 2: Friday, 24 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification

Para Powerlifting:

5:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals

10:30 PM IST - Men's & Women's Heavyweight Finals

Swimming / Para Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 3: Saturday, 25 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 3)

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - First Round / Round of 16 Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST - Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)

Swimming: 11:30 PM IST - Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final

Day 4: Sunday, 26 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Matches (Day 4)

Weightlifting:

2:00 PM IST - Men's 60kg Final

6:30 PM IST - Women's 48kg Final

11:00 PM IST - Men's 65kg Final

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST - Second Round Matches

Artistic Gymnastics:

4:30 PM IST - Men's Individual All-Around Final

10:30 PM IST - Women's Individual All-Around Final

Day 5: Monday, 27 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST - Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1)

11:00 PM IST - Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final

Swimming: 3:00 PM IST - Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST - Final

Weightlifting:

5:30 PM IST - Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals

12:30 AM IST (28 July) - Men's 79kg Final

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST - India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)

Day 6: Tuesday, 28 July

Lawn Bowls:

1:00 PM IST - Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs)

7:30 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's 400m Round 1

11:00 PM IST - Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's 63kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Women's 69kg Final

Day 7: Wednesday, 29 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)

Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST - Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST - Men's 94kg Final

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1

11:00 PM IST - Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 8: Thursday, 30 July

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)

Track Cycling: 2:30 PM IST - Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon

11:00 PM IST - Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST - Women's +86kg Final; 11:00 PM IST - Men's +110kg Final

Day 9: Friday, 31 July

Judo: 3:30 PM IST - Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST - Final Block

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST - Semi-final Bouts

Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats

11:00 PM IST - Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final

Day 10: Saturday, 1 August

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST - Group Stage Day 5; 9:00 PM IST - Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics:

2:30 PM IST - Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final

11:00 PM IST - Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST & 9:00 PM IST - Gold Medal Finals

Track Cycling: 7:30 PM IST - Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final

Day 11: Sunday, 2 August

Track Cycling: 1:30 PM IST - 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race

Judo: 2:30 PM IST - Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST - Medal Matches

Closing Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Commonwealth Games 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming

The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be avaialble on Sony LIV.

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