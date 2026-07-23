The Commonwealth Games 2026 are yet to begin, but India have already secured their first medal even before the opening ceremony. The 23rd edition of the Games, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, has seen boxer Lovlina Borgohain advance to the semifinals of the women's 75kg category. The Olympic medallist from Assam has booked a podium finish without stepping into the ring after receiving a direct bye to the last four in her weight division. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals, guaranteeing Lovlina at least a bronze medal before her opening bout in Glasgow.

Borgohain, competing in the women's 75kg middleweight category, earned a direct passage to the semifinals after receiving a bye in a field of just five boxers. With only five athletes in the draw, three competitors, including Borgohain, advanced straight to the last four, while the remaining two were scheduled to contest the lone quarterfinal match.

What's next for Lovlina?

Lovlina will kick off her campaign on July 31 against Taafaki in the semifinals, with a spot in the gold medal bout at stake. A win would propel the Indian boxer into the final and guarantee her at least a silver medal, while a loss would still see her leave Glasgow with the bronze medal.

India on Day 1

India will officially kick off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme.

India's campaign gets underway with two lawn bowls matches on the schedule. The fixtures will mark the opening assignments for the Indian contingent at Glasgow 2026, with the quadrennial event officially set to begin later in the day with the opening ceremony.

(With IANS Inputs)

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