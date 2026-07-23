Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1 Live Streaming: The highly anticipated Commonwealth Games 2026 are set to begin on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports, with 215 gold medals up for grabs. For India, it will mark the nation's 19th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having made its debut in the 1934 edition. India will begin their campaign with lawn bowls events in both the men's and women's categories. The sport brought India one gold and one silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Indian women's lawn bowls team created history at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games when Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa to clinch a historic gold medal in the women's fours final.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's fours team of Sunil Bahadur, Chandan Singh, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar secured a silver medal. India also came close to reaching the podium in the men's pairs event.

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1 action begin?

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1 action begins on Thursday, July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1 action begin?

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 1 (Lawn Bowls, men and women) action begins at 2:00 PM IST. India's events are expected to start at 4:50 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2026 live?

The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish.

Where will be the Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming available?

The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

(With IANS Inputs)

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