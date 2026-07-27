Experienced Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in women's 58kg category competition at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Monday. Bindyarani lifted 87kg in the snatch section, and 112kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg. Bindyarani started with 83kg in snatch, and lifted 85kg on her second attempt, before getting 87kg on her third attempt. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade won the gold medal with a total lift of 229, which is a Games record, while Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau bagged silver with a total lift of 215.

Bindyarani had won the CWG silver in 2022 in Birmingham and finished second at the Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad last year.

This was India's fifth medal in weightlifting and sixth overall at the ongoing Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace