Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured the Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Thursday. The 20-year-old played out a draw against Javokhir Sindarov in the penultimate round to seal the tournament with a score of 23/35 points, finishing 1.5 points ahead of the rest of the field. Sharing the update on X, ChessBase India wrote, "Its 2:16 AM in India right now, and we have huge news coming in from the USA. R. Praggnanandhaa is the Champion of Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz with a round to spare!

Praggnanandhaa drew against Javokhir Sindarov in the penultimate round to seal the tournament win with a score of 23/35 points - 1.5 points ahead of the field!

Big congratulations to Praggnanandhaa and his team on this amazing victory - this is the first Rapid and Blitz tournament which Pragg has won!"

Its 2:16 AM in India right now, and we have huge news coming in from the USA. R. Praggnanandhaa is the Champion of Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz with a round to spare!



Praggnanandhaa drew against Javokhir Sindarov in the penultimate round to seal the tournament win... pic.twitter.com/R3J0Y5UvZG — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) August 6, 2026

Earlier in June, Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 title in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the 10th and final round. The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career.

Following that triumph, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay felicitated the Indian Grandmaster on Monday and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Chief Secretariat in Chennai, where the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with the 20-year-old.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri