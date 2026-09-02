The Global Chess League is unlike a traditional chess tournament, with six-player franchises creating a unique mix of individual rivalries and team dynamics. With every board carrying equal importance, a single result can shift the momentum of an entire match. As GCL Season 4 heads to Bengaluru, these five cross-franchise matchups could be among the most compelling battles of the season.

1. GM Magnus Carlsen vs GM Ian Nepomniachtchi

Few matchups in the GCL carry the history of Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi, who met in the 2021 World Championship match. Carlsen will represent the Alpine APL Pipers, while Nepomniachtchi will lead the Ganges Grandmasters, bringing the two former title-match rivals together again. As the Icon players for their respective teams, their meeting is likely to be one of the most closely followed matchups of the season.

2. GM Viswanathan Anand vs GM Javokhir Sindarov

Viswanathan Anand and Javokhir Sindarov represent two different generations at the top of the game. The five-time World Champion will turn out for the PBG Alaskan Knights, while Sindarov will lead the FYERS American Gambits as their Icon player. Anand's experience and legacy will meet Sindarov's recent rise, making this a particularly interesting contest between established greatness and emerging ambition.

3. GM Alireza Firouzja vs GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

The meeting between Alireza Firouzja of the Triveni Continental Kings and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of the Airlearn Mumba Masters brings two leading French grandmasters together on the Icon board. Both have competed extensively at the highest level and bring considerable experience in elite rapid chess. Their contrasting approaches could make this a closely fought encounter when the two franchises meet.

4. GM Anish Giri vs GM Wei Yi

The Superstar Men board will feature an interesting meeting between Anish Giri of the Alpine APL Pipers and Wei Yiof the Triveni Continental Kings. Giri's experience, preparation and consistency at the highest level will be tested against Wei Yi's dynamic and creative approach to the game. Their different styles could make the matchup particularly interesting in the fast-paced GCL format.

5. GM Koneru Humpy vs GM Harika Dronavalli

The meeting between Koneru Humpy of the Alpine APL Pipers and Harika Dronavalli of the Airlearn Mumba Masters brings two of India's most established women grandmasters together. Both have been prominent figures in Indian women's chess for many years and will compete on the Superstar Women board. Their experience and familiarity with elite competition make this a matchup that could have a significant bearing on the outcome when their teams meet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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