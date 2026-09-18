The Indian men's side delivered a 3-1 victory over an all-Grandmaster team from Italy, with Nihal Sarin coming good yet again and reigning world champion D Gukesh returning to winning ways at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand on Friday. Meanwhile, the women's squad crashed through the defences of Greece with a 3.5-0.5 victory to remain in pole position after the third round. At the top of the tables, R Praggnanandhaa was not able to squeeze out a victory for the second day running against Lorenzo Lodici, but the team-mates Nihal Sarin and Gukesh ensured that an emphatic victory against the Italy was pretty much on cards.

While Nihal accounted for Francesco Sonis, Sabino Brunello was on the receiving end against Gukesh on the fourth board as the Indian think tank decided to field its top team for the first time in the tournament.

Gukesh displayed top form as he dismantled the fortress of Brunello with the black pieces. The Queen's Indian defense by the Indian gave a dynamic position and Gukesh showcased why he is one of the best in the world when it comes to dynamics.

Going for wild complexities, the Indian was already close to winning around move 20 and wrapped up the issue in just 33 moves.

Nihal capitalized on an optical blunder out of a Trompowski attack as white and won while playing on both flanks. At some point, Francesco Sonis lost track of the position and lost a rook and there was no reprieve thereafter.

On the top board Praggnanandhaa could not do much while Arjun Erigaisi had to survive some anxious moments before securing a draw.

In the women's section Koneru Humpy was the mainstay for team India as she put it across Stavroula Tsolakidou of Greece in a one-sided encounter. Divya Deshmukh was held to a draw by Anastasia Avramidou but Vantika Agrawal ensured an Indian victory, defeating Ekaterini Pavlidou.

On the last board, B Savitha Shri scored her third win on the trot, defeating Antonia Christodoulaki to confirm a massive victory for the team.

With eight rounds still remaining in the eleven rounds competition, the top teams will now clash with each other and the next three rounds could be crucial for both Indian open and women's team to determine their medal prospect in what is known as the biggest chess event of the world.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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