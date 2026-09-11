Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) is hosting the Nepal Boxing Team for an extended high-performance training camp ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, providing the neighbouring country's athletes with access to India's elite sporting ecosystem in the final phase of their preparations. The Nepal delegation, comprising seven boxers and two coaches, has been training at SAI NCOE since August 10 and will remain at the centre until September 15 before travelling to Japan for the Asian Games, which begin on September 19.

The combined training and friendly competition programme was formally requested by the Nepal Boxing Federation, which sought to train at the SAI NCOE in Guwahati.

Speaking about the camp, D.K. Mittal, Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre Guwahati, said, "The Nepal Boxing Team is undergoing structured training and coaching at SAI NCOE Guwahati. Sporting exchanges such as this help strengthen the bonds between India and Nepal and promote friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding. Sport serves as a powerful bridge connecting the people of India and Nepal."

"The Nepalese athletes also participated in the National Sports Day celebrations, joining Indian athletes, coaches and staff. Their team also participated in the Teachers' Day celebration at SAI NCOE Guwahati. These interactions provided the visiting athletes an opportunity to become part of the NCOE community and experience the spirit of togetherness beyond the training arena. Sporting exchanges such as this help strengthen the bonds between India and Nepal and promote friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding. Sport serves as a powerful bridge connecting the people of India and Nepal," he added.

The Nepal team includes Ramisha Shrestha (51kg), Asmita Duwal (54kg), Kusum Tamang (65kg), Chandra Bahadur Thapa (55kg), Khagendra Roka Magar (60kg), Dan Bahadur Darlami (70kg) and Rabin Nepal (90kg), with coaches Raj Shrestha and Deepak Maharjan accompanying the delegation.

They are undergoing structured training and coaching at SAI NCOE Guwahati under the guidance of SAI boxing coaches Narendra Rana, Trideep Borah and Pranamika Borah. The programme covers technical development, physical conditioning, tactical preparation and competitive readiness. During their stay, the Nepal Boxing Team is being provided with training, coaching, lodging and food facilities at the centre.

The athletes also have access to comprehensive sports science and medical support, including doctors and nurses, as part of the high-performance training environment at the NCOE.

Speaking about the training camp, SAI NCOE Boxing Coach Narendra Rana said, "The training camp has been a valuable experience for both the Nepalese and Indian boxers. Training and sparring with boxers from the Indian Army and Meghalaya have given the Nepalese team a strong competitive environment and helped them work on different styles and tactical situations. We are happy to support their final preparations for the Asian Games and hope this exposure contributes to their performance in Aichi-Nagoya."

Nepal boxer Ramisha Shrestha, who is competing in the 51kg category, said, "Training at SAI NCOE Guwahati has been a great experience for us. The facilities, coaching and quality of sparring have helped us improve technically and physically. We are grateful to SAI and the coaches for their support and for giving us the opportunity to prepare alongside strong Indian boxers. This camp has increased our confidence as we head towards the Asian Games."

The ongoing camp is being conducted on a no-cost-to-SAI basis, with the Nepal Boxing Federation bearing expenses related to international travel, visas, medical insurance and other incidental expenditure. The initiative represents a significant step in using India's sports infrastructure to facilitate high-performance preparation not only for Indian athletes but also for athletes from a neighbouring country preparing for one of Asia's biggest sporting events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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