Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on USA's Garrett Tan in the men's singles second round at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi. In the opening round, Sen registered a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 victory over Bulgaria's Collins Valentine Filimon in a 45-minute contest. Later in the day, PV Sindhu and youngster Ayush Shetty will be in action in their respective women's and men's singles second-round matches. Ayush, 21, pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament by stunning world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Lakshya fights back!
Lakshya Sen responds instantly to level the score at 5-5! A clever drop shot, coupled with two net errors from Tan, brings the Indian shuttler back on level terms on Court 2. Lakshya is showing incredible tenacity in the early exchanges.
L Sen 5-5 G Tan
BWF World Championships LIVE: Lakshya trails!
Lakshya Sen finds himself trailing 2-4 early in the opening game. Garrett Tan has started aggressively, putting the Indian under pressure and drawing a couple of errors.
L Sen 2-4 G Tan
BWF World Championships LIVE: Action to start soon!
Lakshya Sen's match is up next. Both players are currently going through their warm-up routines as the action is set to begin shortly.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Lakshya in action soon!
Lakshya Sen will next face USA's Garrett Tan, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. In the opening round, Lakshya overcame early jitters to defeat Bulgaria's Collins Valentine Filimon in a three-game contest.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Unnati crashes out!
India's Unnati Hooda bowed out in the women's singles second round after a fighting three-game loss to Canada's Michelle Li. After winning the opening game, Hooda was pegged back by Li, who claimed the next two games to advance to the Round of 16.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Unnati in action!
India's Unnati Hooda is currently in action against Canada's Michelle Li. Hooda won the opening game 21-11 before losing the second 9-21. The decider is currently underway, with Hooda leading 11-10.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Kapila-Crasto enter Round of 16!
Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila won their second-round match to advance to the Round of 16. Crasto and Kapila outclassed Macau's Leong Iok Chon and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11 in their Round of 32 clash.
BWF World Championships LIVE: Hello!
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the BWF World Championships. Three Indian shuttlers will be in action today, starting with Lakshya Sen. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received a walkover into the Round of 16. PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty will be in action later in the day.