Badminton World Championships 2026 LIVE Updates: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on USA's Garrett Tan in the men's singles second round at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi. In the opening round, Sen registered a 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 victory over Bulgaria's Collins Valentine Filimon in a 45-minute contest. Later in the day, PV Sindhu and youngster Ayush Shetty will be in action in their respective women's and men's singles second-round matches. Ayush, 21, pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament by stunning world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China.