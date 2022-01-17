Singapore woman shuttler Yeo Jia Min has tested positive for COVID-19 upon her return from India after withdrawing from the just-concluded India Open in New Delhi. The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said Yeo had tested negative in India. However according to SBA, the rapid antigen test (RAT) she took upon arrival in Singapore on Sunday returned positive. Her positive test result was later confirmed by a second confirmatory RAT test on Monday.

The 22-year-old Yeo withdrew from the tournament last Thursday after she experienced "high fever".

In an Instagram post on Monday, Yeo said she is back in Singapore but has tested positive for COVID.

"I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures," she said in her post. "I will do my best to recover well and get back on the court soon." Thanking her fans, the young shuttler said many people have sent her well wishes.

"Sorry it's been pretty hectic in the midst of trying to recover physically," added Yeo, who is ranked 17th in the world.

SBA added: "The health and welfare of our players are our priority and this is also why we decided to pull her out of this week's competition and fly her back home after she fell ill last week." "We have reminded our players, coaches and staff who are currently overseas to take extra care and precaution and avoid unnecessary mingling to lower the probability of infection." Several players from around the world were forced to withdraw from the event after a spate of COVID-19 cases across India.

Singapore reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 363 were individuals arriving here from abroad, according to the Ministry of Health website.

As of Sunday, Singapore had 2,91,849 coronavirus cases and 843 COVID-related deaths since the outbreak of the disease here.

The ministry also confirmed 675 Omicron cases on Sunday, 253 of which were imported or those arriving here from abroad.