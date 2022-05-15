Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory wishes after the Indian men's badminton team on Sunday created history by beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0 to win their first ever gold medal at the Thomas Cup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. After comeback wins from Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave India a 2-0 lead, Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie in straight games to seal the historic victory for India. "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!" PM Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi added.

Lakshya Sen came back from a big defeat in his first game to beat Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty were then up against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, and they too staged a brilliant comeback, winning their doubles match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. Srikanth then beat Christie 21-15, 23-21 to seal a brilliant win for India over the 14-time Thomas Cup champions.

India reached their first ever Thomas Cup final by beating Malaysia in the quarterfinals and following it up with a thrilling win over Denmark in the semi-finals.