Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit has set his sights on winning two gold medals at the upcoming Asian Para Games, saying he is determined to improve on his performance from the 2023 edition. The medal winners of the para-athletics team of CWG 2026 were felicitated by SBI Life Insurance in New Delhi on Tuesday. Gavit, who won the men's 100m T47 gold at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a Games record timing of 10.71 seconds, will compete in both the 100m and 400m events at the Asian Para Games.

"I did only 100 meters in the Commonwealth Games, but I have to do both 100 meters and 400 meters in the Asian Para Games. My coach is preparing me for 100 meters and 400 meters. I have to win the gold medal and hoist the Indian flag high," Gavit told ANI on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony.

Reflecting on his felicitation by SBI Life Insurance, the sprinter said, "I'm very happy that I've been invited here at SBI Life and been felicitated. All the medalists have been invited, and I'm very happy."

Gavit also spoke about his admiration for Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt, whose videos he watches for inspiration.

"He runs very well. I watch his videos. I like him very much. I don't watch 400 meters much because it's a mental game but 100 meters is very short, and I like it very much," he said.

Gavit had also created history at the 2023 Asian Para Games when his gold medal in the men's 400m T47 event became India's landmark 100th medal at the multi-sport event.

"When India won 100 medals, that 100th medal was mine. So, I have to do better this time. I won only one gold medal last time, but I have to win two gold medals this time," he said.

Gavit's fellow T47 sprinter Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, who won silver in the men's 100m event in Glasgow with a time of 10.83 seconds, also attended the felicitation ceremony.

"This is my first program from SBI Life. I'm so happy they are supporting para-sports and all athletes. I hope we will get more support from SBI Life," Basil said.

The upcoming Asian Games will be Basil's first, and the para-athlete is hoping to improve his timing in Japan.

"Preparations are in progress. I hope to do better timing in the Asian Games. This is my first Asian Games, so I hope everyone does better," he said.

SBI Life Insurance, in association with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), felicitated India's para-athletes who won seven medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games -- three gold, two silver and two bronze.

The felicitation was attended by SBI Life Insurance MD and CEO Amit Jhingran and PCI president Devendra Jhajharia. The other medallists felicitated included Sharmila Dhankar, Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal, Shilpa Shyla and Jhandu Kumar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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