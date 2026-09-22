Team India will start its athletics campaign at the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday, with stars like Avinash Sable, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh among the athletes set to be in action. The athletics campaign for India will start on September 23 and continue until September 29. However, things will be a little different for India in the men's javelin throw, with Neeraj Chopra ruled out due to injury. Rohit Yadav and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Yash Vir Singh will look to fill his gigantic shoes.

Rohit has produced two sensational 87m throws this season, with his best coming in August at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet in Bhubaneswar, where a throw of 87.68m earned him the gold medal.

Avinash Sable will be aiming to defend his men's 3000m steeplechase title, while Tajinderpal will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals. Parul Chaudhary will also be defending her gold medal in the women's 5000m and will feature in the 1500m and 3000m steeplechase events.

Rajesh Ramesh, part of India's gold medal-winning 4x400m relay quartet at the 2022 Hangzhou edition, has also been picked.

Avinash will be defending his title after returning from knee surgery, which caused him to miss the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, the silver medallist at the 2022 Asian Games, will also be returning to competition after a long injury lay-off.

Long-jump star Murali Sreeshankar, a silver medallist at Hangzhou, will also arrive at the Asian Games with plenty of momentum after securing his second Commonwealth Games silver medal in Glasgow.

Tejaswin Shankar, Gulveer Singh, a double medallist at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the 10,000m and 5,000m events, long-jump record holder Ancy Sojan, Praveen Chithravel and Vithya Ramraj are among the other Hangzhou medallists looking to add to their medal tallies.

India will be competing in 41 of the 50 medal events in athletics, with no representation in the men's 110m hurdles, discus throw, half-marathon race walk, marathon race walk and 4x100m relay, as well as the women's 100m, marathon, javelin throw and half-marathon race walk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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