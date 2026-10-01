Global sports brand PUMA is bringing its Project3 running programme to India for the first time, offering 50 ambitious marathon runners a 12-week performance programme designed to help them achieve new personal bests at a marathon in Mumbai in January 2027.

The programme will provide selected runners with access to PUMA's latest performance running products, including the Deviate NITRO™ Elite 4 and Fast-R NITRO™ Elite 3, along with structured training, nutrition guidance, recovery support and expert performance advice.

The initiative comes at a time when India's running community is witnessing a growing focus on performance and international competition.

According to independent running magazine Geeks On Feet, 1,673 Indian runners participated across the six World Marathon Majors in 2025, compared to 459 in 2014. More than 500 Indian runners also recorded marathon times under three hours in 2025.

Project3 will initially support 50 runners, with all participants aiming to improve their marathon personal bests at a marathon in Mumbai in January. Following the programme, five runners will be selected for an opportunity to compete at a marathon in London in April 2027.

“There is a clear shift in the ambition of runners in India. More runners are chasing faster times and personal bests, and looking at the world's major marathons as their next challenge. Project3 is about backing that ambition with the kind of support that can make a real difference to performance. We want to help build a stronger pool of Indian marathoners ready to compete at that level, and these first 50 runners are where that journey begins,” said Ram Sridharan, Managing Director, PUMA India.

For Project3 India, PUMA has partnered with YOSKA as its Training and Technology Partner. YOSKA Founder and CEO Deepak Raj, an accomplished long-distance runner, will serve as the Head Coach for the programme and oversee the training journey of the selected runners.

“India's running community is evolving rapidly, and so is the ambition of its runners. There is no shortage of talent or aspiration, and PUMA Project3 creates an opportunity to give ambitious Indian runners the support, expertise and belief to take that ambition to the world stage. Over the next few months, I am looking forward to working with all of the runners, helping them unlock their potential and seeing how far they can push themselves.

Ultimately, this is about raising the bar for performance running in India and creating an opportunity for Indian runners to compete with the best in the world,” said Deepak Raj, Founder and CEO, YOSKA, and Head Coach, Project3 India.

Ultrahuman has also joined Project3 India as the Wearables Partner, providing performance-focused wearable technology and support to runners during their preparation.

Launched globally in 2025, Project3 has supported nearly 1,000 runners across the world in their pursuit of new personal bests. The programme aims to give sub-elite runners an experience closer to that of elite athletes, bringing together training, nutrition, recovery, technology and performance expertise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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