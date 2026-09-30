For years, Ramraj drove to make a living and support his three daughters. Today, he has a very different reason to see his family's name travel far beyond Coimbatore - his daughter Vithya Ramraj has rewritten one of Indian athletics' most enduring records. There is immense happiness in the Ramraj household after Vithya broke legendary athlete P T Usha's long-standing national record in the 400-metre hurdles at the Asian Games in Japan. Vithya clocked 54.75 seconds to win bronze, becoming the first Indian to go under 55 seconds in the event and bettering Usha's 55.42-second record, which had stood for more than four decades. For Vithya, it was a moment of personal pride.

"I am so happy as I broke the record of P T Usha and that my name would replace P T Usha's name. I am so proud that I've become the first Indian to do this in less than 55 seconds," she said.

But the record is only the latest chapter in a long and difficult family journey.

From Class VI, Vithya was admitted to the SDAT hostel in Erode. She studied in a government school there until Class X before continuing her education at Sengunthar School and later college.

Her twin sister Nithya too pursued athletics and eventually secured a job.

For Vithya, the path to a career was not easy. She spent three years in Punjab, staying in a hostel and training under good coaches. Later, there was an opportunity for a government job in Telangana if she won three medals.

She did win three medals.

But her father turned down the Telangana government offer because the job would not allow her to transfer to Tamil Nadu.

Eventually, the Railways offered Vithya a job in Tamil Nadu.

Her father Ramraj now looks back at those years with pride.

"In the Games in Japan, she won a gold, silver and bronze. We are so happy that she broke P T Usha's record. India is happy, Tamil Nadu is happy, Coimbatore is happy and we too are happy. May God bless her. Let her live long," he said.

For her mother Meena, the achievement is particularly emotional because of the questions the family faced while raising three daughters.

"I have three daughters. One is married. I am so happy that she has broken P T Usha's record. My husband too is very happy as his name has now gone to Japan. Over the years, people would wonder and ask how Ramraj would take care of his three girls," she said.

The daughters answered that question through their achievements.

Vithya has now returned from the Asian Games with three medals - a gold, silver and bronze - while also putting her name alongside, and now ahead of, one of India's most celebrated athletics records.

And there was recognition from Tamil Nadu too.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay applauded Vithya's achievement and announced a ₹30 lakh cash award, saying her performance had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and would inspire young people and women in the state.

For the Ramraj family, though, the biggest reward may be simpler.

The journey that began with a driver father doing everything he could to give his daughters a chance in sport has now taken Vithya to the Asian Games podium - and into the record books.

A family once asked how Ramraj would raise and support three daughters.

Today, one of those daughters has an answer written in seconds - 54.75.

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