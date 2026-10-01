6:30 a.m.: Volleyball - India vs South Korea in men's classification 5-8th place.

6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Harshita Jakhar in women's omnium scratch race quarterfinal; Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham in men's keirin heats; Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh in men's madison final.

6:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho and Nethra Kumanan in girls dinghy, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's dinghy.

7:08 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki of Japan in women's 50kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if she qualifies).

7:25 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek of Kazakhstan in men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if he qualifies).

7:30 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Shikha Chauhan and Hitesh Kewat in women's and men's kayak cross individual races, followed by quarterfinal, semifinal and medal races (if they qualify).

7:32 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Priya vs Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in women's 76kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if she qualifies).

8:02 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai of Afghanistan in men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if he qualifies).

8:20 a.m.: Archery - India vs Japan in recurve mixed team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).

8:50 a.m.: Rugby Sevens - India vs Malaysia in women's Pool E match.

10:00 a.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi of China in women's 75kg final (gold medal match).

10:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs Iran in recurve men's team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).

12:00 p.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs TBD. in men's quadrant semifinals.

2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in women's 65kg final (gold medal match).

2:45 p.m.: Boxing - Ankush vs Kim Minseong in men's 80kg final (gold medal match).

3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs China in women's final (gold medal match).