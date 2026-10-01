India in Action, Asian Games 2026, Day 13 LIVE Updates: The Indian women's recurve archery team has taken a big lead against South Korea in a gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday. The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Mohd defeated China 5-1 to set up a final clash with South Korea at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. India will be aiming to win a number of gold medals on Friday and rise up the medal table at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Three boxing finals will be in focus in the morning, as Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush fight for golds in their respective bouts. The main event of the afternoon will be the women's hockey final, where India will take on China in the battle for gold. Medal opportunities could also come in wrestling, where India have a number of representatives. India currently have 64 medals (10 gold, 22 silver, 32 bronze). (Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally)
India at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Medal Tally, Results, Latest News from Aichi-Nagoya:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Archery: India Take Lead
At the end of 3rd set, India take 4-2 lead against Korea. The South Korea archers shot 4 8s. India took full advantage taking the set 55-51.
Asian Games Day 13 LIVE: 2nd Set Also Level
Kirti shoots two 8s but Kumkum saves the day for India. The second set ends on 56-56. This is turning out to be a nervy final. Kirti needs to up her game here to ease the pressure on her teammates.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Scores Level
Kirti miscued one shot in the first set, shooting a 7. However, one of the South Korean archers too was poor. India and Korea finished level on 54 at the end of the first set. This final is going down the wire.
India Medal Tally LIVE: Final starts!
The Indian team comprising Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Mohd defeated China 5-1 to set up a final clash with South Korea at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park. The Indian women's compound team had won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India At Asian Games LIVE: Here we go!
The bronze medal match in women's recurve archery is over. China has beaten Indonesia to win bronze. Now, it's time for the big match. The players are in the arena. Let's Go!
Asian Games 2026 Live: India women's archery recurve final about to begin
After an emphatic semi-final win over China, India women's team is up against South Korea in the final of women's archery recurve. The India trio features Kirti, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod. They are up against Korea's Kang Chaeyoung, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin.
Asian Games 2026 Live: India women's team loses in sepaktakraw
Heartbreak for India in sepaktakraw, women's quadrant. India suffered a 0-2 defeat (10-15, 4-15) against Thailand in its final Group A fixture, ending the group stage at the bottom of the standings with three losses. Later in the day, the Indian men's quadrant team will take the court in the semifinals.
Asian Games 2026 Live: Rest of the day schedule
6:30 a.m.: Volleyball - India vs South Korea in men's classification 5-8th place.
6:30 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling - Harshita Jakhar in women's omnium scratch race quarterfinal; Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham in men's keirin heats; Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh in men's madison final.
6:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma, Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Ida Coelho and Nethra Kumanan in girls dinghy, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's dinghy.
7:08 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki of Japan in women's 50kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if she qualifies).
7:25 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek of Kazakhstan in men's freestyle 125kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if he qualifies).
7:30 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Shikha Chauhan and Hitesh Kewat in women's and men's kayak cross individual races, followed by quarterfinal, semifinal and medal races (if they qualify).
7:32 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Priya vs Kyzy Medet of Kyrgyzstan in women's 76kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if she qualifies).
8:02 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai of Afghanistan in men's freestyle 65kg round of 16 bout, followed by repechage and medal bouts (if he qualifies).
8:20 a.m.: Archery - India vs Japan in recurve mixed team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).
8:50 a.m.: Rugby Sevens - India vs Malaysia in women's Pool E match.
10:00 a.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi of China in women's 75kg final (gold medal match).
10:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs Iran in recurve men's team semifinal, followed by bronze medal match and final (if they qualify).
12:00 p.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs TBD. in men's quadrant semifinals.
2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in women's 65kg final (gold medal match).
2:45 p.m.: Boxing - Ankush vs Kim Minseong in men's 80kg final (gold medal match).
3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs China in women's final (gold medal match).
Asian Games 2026 Live: India reach women's recurve final
And that's it. The Indian trio of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti is through to the final women's recurve archery event as they register a 5-1 victory over China. Here's what happened in Set 3.
China shoot
Yuwei Huang - 7, 9
Qi Yu - 10, 9
Jingyi Zhu - 8, 8
India shoot
Kirti - 9, 9
Ankita - 8, 8
Kumkum - 9, 8
Scores are now tied 51-51 but India have taken a 5-1 lead and reached the final of the competition.
Asian Games 2026 Live: India take 4-0 lead
After an emphatic first round, India continue their dominance in Round 2 and take 4-0 lead over China. Here's the summary of Set 2.
China shoot
Yuwei Huang - 8, 8
Qi Yu - 9, 10
Jingyi Zhu - 8, 9
India shoot
Kirti - 10, 8
Ankita - 8, 9
Kumkum - 9, 10
India win the second set 54-52 and take 4-0 lead
Asian Games 2026 Live: India lead 2-0 after 1st set
WOAH!!! What a fabulous start for India after the first set. Here's how the first set goes:
China shoot
Yuwei Huang - 10
Qi Yu - 6
Jingyi Zhu - 10
India shoot
Kirti - 9
Ankita - 7
Kumkum - 9
China lead 26-25 after first rotation
Yuwei Huang - 8
Qi Yu - 8
Jingyi Zhu - 9
India shoot
Kirti - 10
Ankita - 8
Kumkum - 10
India win the first set 53-51 and take a 2-0 lead.
Asian Games 2026 Live: Archery recurve women's semi-final underway
In the first event of the day, India's women's archery recurve semi-final match against China is underway. From India, trio of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti is up against China's Yuwei Huang, Qi Yu and Jingyi Zhu.