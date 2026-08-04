After a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, Neeraj Chopra has already set his sights on his next target. The 2-time Olympic medallist is gearing up to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League, also known as Athletissima, which is to be held on August 21. The Indian javelin star will face a formidable field of international athletes, with the competition for the top podium spot expected to get tougher, in comparison to the Glasgow Games. Leading the pack is Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, the newly crowned Commonwealth Games champion and current world leader, who beat Neeraj to the gold medal with a massive 89.75-metre throw in the CWG Men's Javelin Throw final.

The line-up features several other high-profile rivals, including Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reigning World champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and former World and Olympic winner Anderson Peters. They will be joined by Tokyo silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch,

Germany's Julian Weber, and World Championship competitor Curtis Thompson. With five of these throwers having faced each other in the Commonwealth Games final only days prior, the event promises to be another thrilling high-stakes battle.

Neeraj Chopra Happy Despite CWG 2026 Silver

In the men's javelin throw final, Neeraj opened with 80.97m before improving to 85.83m in his second attempt, which eventually stood as his best throw of the competition. His remaining valid throws measured 81.29m and 80.73m, while his final two attempts were fouls.

"I am very happy. I am always happy whenever the national anthem is played. But it's ok [to win silver] as I did my personal best and my comeback is getting better," he said after the silver medal win.

The Lausanne Diamond League will be the perfect platform for the likes of Neeraj, his rivals like Arshad Nadeem and Pathirage to test themselves ahead of the Asian Games 2026, which begin in September. The trio, along with other top athletes in the world, are expected to square off against each other on multiple occasions in the coming months.

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