A teenage Neeraj Chopra marked his arrival on India's sporting stage with a gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016. He followed it up with top-podium finishes at the 2017 Asian Championships, the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, and ultimately his historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics. Scripting history with every throw of the javelin, Chopra established himself as India's "Golden Boy". However, over the past three years, Neeraj has struggled to recreate that identical peak on the international stage. While recurring injury issues have disrupted his momentum, a pressing question has emerged across the athletics world: has Neeraj's progress reached a plateau, or has the rest of the world simply caught up?

Since his gold-medal display at the 2023 Asian Games, Chopra has consistently landed on the podium-though the top spot has eluded him. Neeraj earned a historic silver medal with an impressive throw of 89.45m, but was usurped by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set an Olympic record of 92.97m to take gold. Neeraj surprisingly missed out on a podium finish altogether, placing fourth as Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage clinched the gold medal.

Returning to the Commonwealth Games stage in Glasgow, Neeraj secured another silver with a season-best effort of 85.83m, finishing behind Pathirage's 89.75m.

Has Neeraj Hit A Plateau?

Despite the absence of gold medals over this stretch, Neeraj's raw capability and elite technique remain intact. In May 2025 at the Doha Diamond League, he shattered the 90m barrier for the first time in his career, establishing a national record with a 90.23m throw.

The statistics indicate that Chopra has not regressed, rather, the global competitive standard in men's javelin throw has risen sharply. Athletes from diverse regions -- including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Grenada -- are regularly threatening the 90-meter mark.

Neeraj Chopra remains one of the most consistent and formidable javelin throwers on the planet. While the margin for error at the top has tightened significantly, his personal bests continue to trend upwards.

The 28-year-old is also a victim of his own performances, having made the entire country believe that anything below a gold medal in men's javelin throw events will be considered a failure.

As he navigates injury management and adapts to a far more demanding field, his focus will be on fine-tuning his consistency to turn those silver medals back into gold.

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