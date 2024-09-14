Story ProgressBack to home
Neeraj Chopra LIVE Score Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Aims To Breach 90m Mark, Eyes 2nd Title
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final LIVE Updates Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League in 2022, before finishing 2nd last year.
Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Final 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men's javelin throw event in the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Neeraj has had a successful history in the Diamond League, winning the Final in 2022 and securing second place in 2023. In the 2024 season, he qualified for the final after accumulating 14 points over two meets, finishing fourth in the overall standings. He placed second in both the Doha leg in May and the Lausanne event last month. This will be also be a perfect chance for Neeraj to bounce back after losing the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw, Diamond League Final 2024 from King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
- 22:17 (IST)Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Big names at the tournamentThe Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others.
- 22:07 (IST)Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Stunning formNeeraj Chopra has come up with two out of his top three throws in 2024. While his personal best remains 89.94m, his effort of 89.45 earned him an Olympic silver medal in Paris. At the Lausanne Diamond League, he came up with a 89.49m throw.
- 21:58 (IST)Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Tough competitionNeeraj Chopra, who currently holds fourth place with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber.
- 21:56 (IST)Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final. India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Brussels as he looks to finally breach the 90m mark and claim his second Diamond League title.
