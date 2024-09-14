Neeraj Chopra, Diamond League Final 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men's javelin throw event in the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Neeraj has had a successful history in the Diamond League, winning the Final in 2022 and securing second place in 2023. In the 2024 season, he qualified for the final after accumulating 14 points over two meets, finishing fourth in the overall standings. He placed second in both the Doha leg in May and the Lausanne event last month. This will be also be a perfect chance for Neeraj to bounce back after losing the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw, Diamond League Final 2024 from King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle September 14 2024 22:17 (IST) Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Big names at the tournament The Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others. The Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others. Copy Link

September 14 2024 22:12 (IST) Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Current standings Grenada's Anderson Peters topped the javelin standings with 29 points, followed by Germany's Julian Webber with 21 points, and the defending champion, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who finished third with 16 points. Grenada's Anderson Peters topped the javelin standings with 29 points, followed by Germany's Julian Webber with 21 points, and the defending champion, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who finished third with 16 points. Copy Link

September 14 2024 22:07 (IST) Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Stunning form Neeraj Chopra has come up with two out of his top three throws in 2024. While his personal best remains 89.94m, his effort of 89.45 earned him an Olympic silver medal in Paris. At the Lausanne Diamond League, he came up with a 89.49m throw. Neeraj Chopra has come up with two out of his top three throws in 2024. While his personal best remains 89.94m, his effort of 89.45 earned him an Olympic silver medal in Paris. At the Lausanne Diamond League, he came up with a 89.49m throw. Copy Link

September 14 2024 21:58 (IST) Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Tough competition Neeraj Chopra, who currently holds fourth place with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber. Neeraj Chopra, who currently holds fourth place with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber. Copy Link

September 14 2024 21:56 (IST) Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Diamond League Final: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final. India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Brussels as he looks to finally breach the 90m mark and claim his second Diamond League title. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final. India's Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Brussels as he looks to finally breach the 90m mark and claim his second Diamond League title. Copy Link