The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Sunday unveiled a 32-member athletics contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with a mix of established stars and emerging performers earning places in the squad across track and field disciplines. The final list comprises 22 male and 10 female athletes, filling India's allotted quota for the Games. Among the headline names is Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, whose inclusion remains subject to meeting selection requirements before the competition.

The men's squad features a strong presence in the jumps and throws events, with athletes such as M Sreeshankar, Tejaswin Shankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Praveen Chithravel and Rohit Yadav making the cut. On the track, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Gulveer Singh will spearhead India's sprint and distance-running challenge.

In the women's section, Parul Chaudhary headlines the endurance events, while Manpreet Kaur, Seema and Nidhi Rani will carry India's hopes in the throws. Ravina and Priyanka have been selected in the 10,000m race walk.

A separate mixed 4x400m relay pool consisting of Vishal T.K., Rajesh Ramesh, Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak has also been named.

World Athletics vice-president and former AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said the selections were made in accordance with the federation's previously announced policy, including consideration of athletes who competed overseas with prior approval.

“We have selected the team today. As you are aware that we have a quota of 32 athletes. We have selected 22 men and 10 women to fill the quota. As we have mentioned earlier, our selection has been as per the policy of AAFI. We have also in the policy mentioned that athletes who have asked for special permission, who have participated abroad, taken prior permission, their performances have been taken into consideration,” Adille Sumariwalla said while addressing the media during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

One of the key talking points from the announcement was the conditional selection of Neeraj Chopra and triple jumper Selva Prabhu. Both athletes have sought consideration based on performances scheduled before the Games, with the federation agreeing to review their results before confirming their participation.

Explaining the decision, Sumariwalla said the selection committee had taken into account requests from athletes competing outside the domestic circuit.

“There are two people who we have selected and they have requested that their performances, one in the coming interstate meet be considered. That is Selva Prabhu who is also an NCAA athlete as well as Neeraj who has requested that he would be participating in a couple of competitions before the Commonwealth Games. If he achieves his qualifying standard, he has also requested to be selected. Neeraj would participate in a couple of international meets before the Commonwealth Games,” Sumariwalla added.

The announcement marks the beginning of India's final preparations for Glasgow 2026, where the athletics team will be expected to contribute significantly to the country's overall medal tally. With a blend of proven international performers and rising talent, the federation has opted for a squad designed to maximise opportunities across a wide range of disciplines while staying within the strict athlete quota allotted for the Games.

India squad at CWG 2026:

Men:

Gurindervir Singh – 100m, Animesh Kujur – 200m, Gulveer Singh – 5000m, 10,000m, Tejas Ashok Shirse – 110m hurdles, Yashas P – 400m hurdles, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan – 400m hurdles, Sarvesh Anil Kushare – High jump, Adarsh Ram J – High jump, Dev Meena – Pole vault, Kuldeep Kumar – Pole vault, M. Sreeshankar – Long jump, Lokesh Sathyanathan – Long jump, Praveen Chithravel – Triple jump, Selva Prabhu* – Triple jump, Samardeep Singh Gill – Shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Shot put, Neeraj Chopra* – Javelin throw, Rohit Yadav – Javelin throw, Yash Vir Singh – Javelin throw, Tejaswin Shankar – Decathlon, High jump

Women:

Parul Chaudhary – 3000m steeplechase, 5000m, Pooja – High jump, Manpreet Kaur – Shot put, Seema – Discus throw, Nidhi Rani – Discus throw, Ravina – 10,000m race walk, Priyanka – 10,000m race walk

Mixed relay pool (4x400m mixed relay)- Vishal T.K., Rajesh Ramesh, Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak

(Neeraj Chopra and Selva Prabhu's selection is subject to their performance before the Commonwealth Games 2026)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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