With a second place finish in Brussels Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra brought end to his 2024 season. Neeraj missed out on the top spot by a margin of 1 centimeter, with the result summing up the sort of campaign he has had this year. On Sunday, Neeraj shared a post on social media, revealing how participated in the Brussels Diamond League final after incurring a fracture on his hand. Though it wasn't the most fulfilling of campaigns, Neeraj wrote that he was thankful for the learnings he had and the support he got. As Neeraj starts preparation for the new season, shooter Manu Bhaker shared a brilliant post for the javelin thrower.

Manu, who participated with Neeraj in the Paris Olympics, congratulated the Tokyo Games gold medal winner for the season he had this year and also wished him a speedy recovery from the injuries he has incurred.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on a fantastic season in 2024. Wishing you a speedy recovery and more success in the coming years," she wrote, reacting to Neeraj's post.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on a fantastic season in 2024. Wishing you a speedy recovery and more success in the coming years.#NeerajChopra https://t.co/4NUgfVtiAf — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) September 15, 2024

In his post, Neeraj had written: "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I've learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality, and more.

On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels.

This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn't meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go.

I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind!"

Neeraj still remains shy of breaching the 90-meter mark, an objective that he plans to achieve in the 2025 season.

